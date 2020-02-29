March Old Drum Open Mic scheduled

WARRENSBURG — Old Drum Open Mic kicks off with music, stories, poetry and essays for its next program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Java Junction in downtown Warrensburg.
ODOM programs are designed to provide a venue for the presentation of original and creative works. The programs are free and open to the public and prospective presenters can schedule an appearance through the Old Drum Open Mic Facebook page.
Information states ODOM will welcome back Eugene McManus.
The event will also have poetry from Mark Pearce, including the debut of a new poem, “Scrappy Art.”
Phil “The Ice Breaker” Wagner will kickoff the evening with several songs.
Writer and communicator Eddie Osborne will read an essay.
Scott Umphrey will share another of his nostalgic memoirs.
These are just the artists that have signed up, many more will be there.
ODOM produces its showcase event the first Thursday night of each month.
