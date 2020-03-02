Sunday, March 1
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 106. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Pulse-W: A Women’s Empowerment Summit will take place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. in the University of Central Missouri’s Elliott Student Union.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
The Johnson County Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg First Christian Church, 101 E. Gay St.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
This is the first meeting of the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Pottery class that will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 4
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In that will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
A blood drive will take place from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at 101 E. Adriatic St., Kingsville.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
Thursday, 5
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
Spoil Me SIlly will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Milestone Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 6
Soul Song, 604 N. Maguire St., will host its March Canvass Painting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at 7:30 p.m. in the theater at Warrensburg High School.
Saturday, 7
This is the registration deadline for the American Red Cross’ Babysitter’s Training Course that will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for ages 11 to 15, March 14 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Johnson County Adult Literacy Program will host The David Cunningham Memorial Scrabble Tournament from 1 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 131 Hall, 733 E. Young Ave.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the theater at Warrensburg High School.
The Drive for Hunger event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 823 E. Young Ave. The event will feature the Nace Brothers and guests are encouraged to bring canned goods.
The Drive for Hunger event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. the Elks Lodge, 823 E. Young Ave. The event will feature the Nace Brothers and guests are encouraged to bring canned goods.
Sunday, 8
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at 2 p.m. in the theater at Warrensburg High School.
The Warrensburg First Christian Church will host its annual Ham and Bean Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Christian Life Center, 101 E. Gay St.
Monday, 9
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks for those ages 11 and up from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County will present the first Kids in the Kitchen (Session One) from 4 to 5 p.m. for those ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for those ages 10 to 13. This class meets on Tuesdays from March 10 to April 24.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTQ+ people.
The March Lifelong Learning program will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, 100 S. Holden St.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 11
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Fitness Warrior Camp, for ages 9 to 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Pickleball Camp, for ages 9 to 15, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its eSports Camp, for ages 9 to 15, from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
Thursday, 12
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from March 26 to April 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read and share books by local authors. This group is for adults.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 13
The sixth annual runway show will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 14
The Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s Men’s Club Chili and Soup Supper and Thrivent Bake Sale is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 607 N. Maguire St.
The Holden Chamber of Commerce will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The Johnson County Volunteer Fire Auxiliary will host its Spaghetti Dinner and Live Auction from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Monday, 16
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from March 30 to April 27 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
A Computer Basics class will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. Registration is required for this class. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Holden Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 101 W. Third St., Holden.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Johnson County Board of Services will host its Inclusive Rock Painting event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Devasher Road.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 18
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Three) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 22 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
Thursday, 19
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from March 26 to April 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
This is the early registration deadline for the the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Budweiser Clydesdales Ranch & Boonville Tour that will take place April 2. The bus will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return to the Warrensburg Community Center by 5 p.m.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
A Pre-Frost Planting at the Community Garden will take place at 2 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 20
The Warrensburg Area Friends of the NRA will host the 19th annual FNRA Banquet/fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 21
The Warrensburg Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 101 E. Gay St.
The Johnson County Democrats will host the 13th annual James C. Kirkpatrick Heritage Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri’s Elliott Student Union.
Monday, 23
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from March 30 to April 27 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Mother & Son Olympic Night that will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks for those ages 11 and up from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 25
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Three) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 22 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop that will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday from April 1 to April 29 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
The American Legion membership meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at Matthews-Crawford Post 131. All veterans welcome and a meal will be served.
Thursday, 26
This is the registration deadline for the the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Budweiser Clydesdales Ranch & Boonville Tour that will take place April 2. The bus will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return to the Warrensburg Community Center by 5 p.m.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 27
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 28
This is the early registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
The Johnson County Board of Services Foundation will host its eighth annual Breakfast Blast at 7:30 a.m. at Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridegview Drive.
The eighth annual Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home 5K Race, Walk and Relay is planned for 9 a.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Things That Go! event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Come, Sip, Shop will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Sunday, 29
The Johnson County Historical Society will host its first Dancing Through the Decades Spring Banquet & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
Western Missouri Medical Center will host a baby shower and reunion from 3 to 5 p.m. March 29.
Monday, 30
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will hots a Candidate Forum at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave.
The University of Central Missouri’s President’s Gala is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.
Tuesday, 31
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.