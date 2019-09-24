WARRENSBURG — Manna Harvest Inc. will hosting an all-you-can-eat Barbeque Fundraising Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the First Christian Church, 101 Gay St., Warrensburg.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m for viewing of silent auction items.
The meal, consisting of barbequed pork and brisket, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and drinks, will be served at 6 p.m.
The event is set to last until 9 p.m.
There will be door prizes, raffle for a Winchester 1200 12-gauge Shotgun and a dessert auction.
Manna Harvest has served the Warrensburg community and surrounding area for the past 12 years and relies on the generosity of donors.
However, donations are down more than percent for the past year.
It is crucial to raise $25,000 by the end of the year for the projects sponsored by Manna Harvest, including the Nehemiah Feeding Project, Back Pack Snack Program, Christmas Store, Project Community Connect, and it’s newest project, Jeremiah 29:11, to continue.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased by contacting Monica Fox at (660) 909-2236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.