WARRENSBURG — Love What’s Local, created by City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, will host Clean the Burg on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.
“I’m so excited to see organizations working together with the common goal to motivate residents to invest in our community,” Carly Joyner, life-long resident and LWL advocate, said.
This two-day event is to encourage community volunteerism and to beautify the town.
Residents, families, community groups, businesses, churches and teenagers who need to perform service hours can come up with various projects throughout town.
Volunteers are encouraged to share their photos on social media with #cleantheburg.
