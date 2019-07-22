COLUMBIA — Johnson County students were named to the University of Missouri dean's list.
Holden honorees include Kylene G. Crabtree, sophomore; Kelly A. Miller, sophomore; and Michael S. Stehwien, senior.
Students from Kingsville include Daniel A. Clapp, senior.
Students from Knob Noster include Marissa J. Matos, senior; Garren M. Wegener, senior; Jared D. Yates, senior; and Kyle E. Zimmerschied, senior.
Students from Warrensburg include Taylor M. Bellamy, senior; Dylan J. Couch, senior; Natalee R. Fitzgerald, junior; Audrey R. Gillum, junior; Katherine A. Gostomski, senior; Madison T. Green, senior; Jonathan J. Larimore, junior; Cassandra M. Marks, junior; Nisha N. Patel, senior; Jackson C. Samson, junior; Sarah E. Slobaszewski, junior; Abbey A. Tauchen, sophomore; and Jakob A. Wirthwein, junior.
Students from Whiteman Air Force Base include Ahlaudia J. Pratt, senior.
