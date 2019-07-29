WARRENSBURG — Old Drum Open Mic kicks off with music, stories, poetry and essays for its next program slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Java Junction in downtown Warrensburg.
Jessica Paxton will read a “handful of poems.”
Richard Kelleher will read a short story, "Douglas County."
Gloria Brown, will play ukulele and sing several songs.
Janis Russell, a dedicated and inspiring poet, will read several of her poems.
Scott Umphrey will read one of his memoirs.
Phil “The Icebreaker” Wagner, a multi-talented guitar player and singer, will present several songs.
The programs are free and open to the public.
