Local talent to present songs, stories

Presenters from Old Drum Open Mic in July pose for a photo. Pictured front row from the left is Mark Pearce, Janis Russell and Trenton Wilbanks. Back row, Jimmy Gear, Scott D. Umphrey, Jessica Paxton, Aaron Conklin, Eddie Osborne and Gloria Brown.

 Submitted Photo

WARRENSBURG — Old Drum Open Mic kicks off with music, stories, poetry and essays for its next program slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Java Junction in downtown Warrensburg.

Jessica Paxton will read a “handful of poems.”

Richard Kelleher will read a short story, "Douglas County."

Gloria Brown, will play ukulele and sing several songs.

Janis Russell, a dedicated and inspiring poet, will read several of her poems.

Scott Umphrey will read one of his memoirs.

Phil “The Icebreaker” Wagner, a multi-talented guitar player and singer, will present several songs.

The programs are free and open to the public.

