KIRKSVILLE — Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the spring 2020 semester.
Honorees on the president’s list include Grace Bushmeyer, Shania Montufar and Ashley Staab or Warrensburg and Faith McDaniels of Holden.
Honorees on the vice president’s list include Natalie Fatka and Addie Jackson of Warrensburg and Mollie Nevels of Knob Noster.
