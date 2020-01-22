KIRKSVILLE — Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the fall 2019 semester.
Ashley Staab and Grace Bushmeyer of Warrensburg and Faith McDaniel of Holden were named to the fall 2019 president's list.
Cameron Courtwright and Shania Montufar of Warrensburg were named to the fall 2019 vice president for academic affairs's list.
To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.
