CAPE GIRARDEAU — Delany Adams and Daniel Mahoney of Warrensburg were named to the Southeast Missouri State University spring 2020 dean's list.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses. Grades of S are not considered standard grades and therefore are not used in the grade point average computation used to determine the dean's list.
