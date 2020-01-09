BOLIVAR — Southwest Baptist University has released its winter 2019 graduate and fall 2019 honor roll lists.
Kaylee Schmidli of Knob Noster graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science. Schmidli was also named to the trustee’s list.
Jessica Paxton of Warrensburg was named to the dean’s list.
Jenna Shore of Warrensburg was named to the trustee’s list.
Sarah Swainston of Warrensburg was named to the trustee’s list.
Hailey Vernon of Warrensburg was named to the dean’s list.
