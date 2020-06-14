SPRINGFIELD — Local students have been named to the Missouri State University spring 2020 dean’s list.
Honorees include Connor English of Centerview; Lucee Keller and Sydnee Yancey of Holden; Sophia Leslie of Kingsville; Rylee Parrott of Knob Noster; Savanna Collins, Daphne Miles, Shelby Palmer and Amy Underwood of Leeton; and Grace Bagby, Chad Bryson, Trisha Everhart, Acacia Jurkowski, Gabi Shull, Kara Smith and Travis Tebbe of Warrensburg.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.