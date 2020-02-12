ROLLA — Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2019 semester.
Honorees from Warrensburg include Sean Anderson, physics, junior; Brett Ballard, physics, senior; Spencer Brown, mechanical engineering, junior; Zachary Copus, computer science, sophomore; Ryan Duffendack, computer science, freshman; Caeley Nuss, psychology, senior; Elizabeth Smith, computer science, senior; Joshua Sterling, engineering, sophomore; and Noah Weyrauch, ceramic engineering, senior.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
For more information about Missouri S&T, visit mst.edu.
