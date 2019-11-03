COLUMBIA — Aubrey Hicks, Warrensburg, has completed degree requirements at Stephens College.
Hicks graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre in August.
Hicks is the daughter of Cindy Bechtol and a graduate of Warrensburg High School.
COLUMBIA — Aubrey Hicks, Warrensburg, has completed degree requirements at Stephens College.
Hicks graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre in August.
Hicks is the daughter of Cindy Bechtol and a graduate of Warrensburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.