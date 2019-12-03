MANHATTAN, Kan. — More than 60 Kansas State University students will spend a portion or all of the spring 2019 semester abroad having been awarded scholarships offered through the university's Office of International Programs.
Tyler Phelps, Holden, has received a $5,000 Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy.
Phelps is pursuing a Master's Degree in architecture.
Education abroad destinations include Australia, China, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tanzania and Thailand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.