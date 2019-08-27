WARRENSBURG — Dewayne Jackson, owner of Jaeger Tire in Warrensburg, announced the third annual Holiday Parade is set for Dec. 6 in Warrensburg.
Jackson is the primary coordinator and is working with local organizations such as the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street to host this free community event.
“The parade has grown every year and with more lights on the displays," Jackson said. "This year, our committee hopes that the parade will be much larger with more participation from our community groups and with the hope of good weather."
The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of UCM Multipurpose Building, 500 S. Washington St.
It will parade north on Holden Street, through the downtown area and halt at West Market and Maynard Streets.
There will be music playing on the courthouse lawn and Santa will arrive by sled after the parade.
All entries are required to be illuminated.
Parade applications can be found on the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce website at warrensburg.org.
The deadline for entry submission is Nov. 22.
For more information, contact Jackson at (660) 747-5822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.