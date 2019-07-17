The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet again at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7.
The club is a Christian Senior Citizen Club that meets on the first Wednesday of each month for food and fellowship.
The club supports the Knob Noster Food Pantry (which is located at the First Christian Church) with food monthly donation of food collected by the club.
The club is open to all Christian senior citizens of Johnson County.
