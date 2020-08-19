MONTCLAIR, New Jersey — Maggie Likcani, a musical theatre major, of Warrensburg was named to Montclair State University's spring 2020 dean's list.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
