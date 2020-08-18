Beginning Aug. 24, patrons will be able to reserve appointments to enter the library buildings for technology services for a maximum of 60 minutes per customer.
This is part of the phased approach the Trails Regional Library branches are implementing.
In this phase, the library is:
- Requiring staff and visitors to wear masks or face shields in the library building
- Quarantining returned library materials for at least four days
- Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day
- Maintaining six feet of physical distance between people
- Limiting occupancy levels inside the library buildings
- Asking customers and staff to stay home if they feel ill
- Continuing contactless curbside pick-up of materials
- Providing virtual programming on Facebook and GoTo Meeting
- Limiting in-person technology appointments to 60 minutes per person per day
- Equipping service desks with plexiglass shields
To make a technology appointment, fill out a form at traillibrary.org. Library staff will be in contact to confirm the appointment.
A technology appointment can consist of using a public computer, printing, copying, scanning to a USB device and remote assistance from staff on a public computer. Any combination of these services may be used in the 60-minute appointment.
When arriving for technology appointments, patrons are asked to arrive at the library at their scheduled time with a face mask and call the number on the door.
A staff member will unlock and clear the doorway. Patrons are to enter the library and proceed to the computer. When finished, library staff will unlock the door.
Patrons with a technology appointment will be required to wear a mask or face shield.
Staff are disinfecting all high-touch surfaces between technology appointments.
Public computer stations are limited to one person per station with distance between each station.
The library is not allowing patrons to browse the shelves or gather in groups at this time.
Patrons may not stay longer than 60 minutes, use a meeting or community room, use children's area, get assistance with an eReader, read periodicals or move library furniture.
All outdoor book drops are open 24/7, except for the Waverly book drop which is available only during open hours.
