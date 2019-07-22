The Leeton Christian Church, 201 E. Summerfield, will host a dedication service for its new building on Sunday, July 28.
Tours are scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service schedule for 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be served.
Dr. Dan Lowry is the minister and Leon Moore is the youth minister.
The church's first building stood from 1910 to 1923.
The most recent building was occupied from 1924 to 2019.
