WARRENSBURG — The public is invited to the Thursday, Feb. 27, meeting of Mid-Missouri Artists and the program by Heather Riley who will explain what she learned in starting her own art business.
Riley studied art at the Academy of Art University (San Fransisco) and the University of Central Missouri (studio art).
Her art business, Riley Inspired LLC, included art supplies, art classes, and consignment of artist’s works.
The MMA meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
MMA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its organization.
All area artists, photographers and persons who just enjoy the arts are welcome to join.
Contact Rebecca Limback (660) 429-2446 or rlimback@iland.net for more information.
Persons attending the meeting or visiting the Community Center are encouraged to view the pet portraits created by eighth-grade students of Aerin Sentgeorge that are displayed on the hanging system in the hallway to the left of the front desk.
