WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Farmers’ Market is up-and-running from 7:30 am to noon every Saturday on West Market Street between the Courthouse and the Johnson County Justice Center.
More than 12 vendors participate in the Farmers’ Market every week.
Local vendors sell a variety of items, including homemade crafts, homegrown produce and many other locally sourced or baked goods.
When shoppers support the Farmers’ Market, they are directly supporting a local farmer, baker, crafter or artisan.
Each month, the market has a variety of local entertainment and special event days.
The August event schedule is posted on the Warrensburg Main Street Facebook page and on the Warrensburg Main Street Website.
August starts with National Farmers’ Market Week on Saturday, Aug. 10.
To celebrate, Customer Appreciation Day is planned.
Come out to the market Aug. 10 for complimentary coffee, juice and baked goodies.
There will be a raffle basket for customers, with items donated from some of the vendors, along with market merchandise.
The fun continues on Saturday, Aug. 17, with Health and Wellness Day.
Local gyms, RedHorse Fitness, Strive Women’s Fitness and Boss Body Fitness will be there with information to help people reach their goals and how to incorporate healthy fruits and vegetables into their diet.
The following weekend, the Warrensburg Recorder Consort will provide live music.
The month concludes with the second Artisan Day on Aug. 31, which is a favorite among the shoppers.
For more information about being an artisan, contact Warrensburg Main Street.
The Farmers’ Market will run until Oct. 5. The Farmers’ Market will not be open Wednesdays as has been done in years past.
The Farmers’ Market is sponsored by Warrensburg Main Street, Inc., with additional funding from a USDA grant.
Any questions regarding the Farmers’ Market can be directed to the Warrensburg Main Street office at (660) 429-3988. Other information about the Market can be found on the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market Facebook page or the Warrensburg Main Street website at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
