The public is invited to attend the Thursday, Oct. 24, meeting of Mid-Missouri Artists to meet Matthew Kurz.
The program will focus on the part art has played in his recovery from severe brain injury.
His Mother, Brenda Kaiser, said they want to “share hope through art in recovery with brain injury.”
Kurz gave a program for MMA a year ago and has made significant strides physically and in his art since that time.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
On Jan. 25, 2006, Matthew Kurz and his brother, Andrew were on their way to school when Matthew, blinded by the sun, rear-end a school bus.
Andrew was able to walk away from the accident with minimal injuries, but Matthew – only months away from graduating – sustained a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to walk, talk, create art or breathe on his own.
Five days later and still in a coma, Matthew received notification that he had been accepted into the Kansas City Art Institute.
During his time in the hospital, Matthew refused to draw.
After a year and a half, a therapist brought him some colored markers.
Formerly right-handed, he picked up the pencil with his left hand and willingly drew a snowman.
Matthew has been attending art classes at State Fair Community College in Sedalia and is finding his artistic voice.
Matthew continues to make great strides in his rehabilitation.
He now writes in cursive, walks some, talks softly and rides a horse named Frito for therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.