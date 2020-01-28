St. Joseph — Jenna Kosmatka of Warrensburg is among the 399 students who have been named to the Missouri Western State University president’s honor roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
