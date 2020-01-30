JEFFERSON CITY — Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27.
Knob Noster State Park staff will host the events at the visitor center.
The free program is geared toward preschool-aged children.
Each Thursday will feature a different outdoor-themed story followed by a craft:
- Feb. 6: Groundhogs
- Feb. 13: Porcupine Valentine
- Feb. 27: Bears
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
For more information about the event, call the park at (660) 563-2463.
