JEFFERSON CITY — Knob Noster State Park invites visitors to participate in the Hike Lucky Scavenger Hunt from Tuesday, Feb. 25, to April 1.
One lucky item will be placed along each of the seven Knob Noster State Park hiking trails.
Participants are encouraged to get outside on the trails, find the items and take a photo with the lucky items.
Participants can share their photos on Facebook by tagging Knob Noster State Park with #hikelucky or by emailing the photos to chris.edmondson@dnr.mo.gov.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th in Knob Noster.
For more information about the event, call the park at (660) 563-2463.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
