JEFFERSON CITY — Knob Noster State Park invites the public to join the Missouri Young Birders Club for a guided bird walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Participants should dress for the weather and meet at the special use camping area.
The Missouri Young Birders Club will provide binoculars or participants may bring their own.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th in Knob Noster.
For more information about the event, call the park at (660) 563-2463.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
