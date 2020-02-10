KANSAS CITY – Kansas City PBS is accepting entries for the annual KCPT PBS KIDS Writers Contest .
Through March 27, young authors in the Kansas City area enrolled in kindergarten through third grade can write and illustrate an original story and submit their creation for consideration.
The Writers Contest is designed to promote children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.
“KCPT is committed to helping children in the Kansas City area express their creativity and explore their imagination," Gary Brock, KCPT director of Education, said. “By providing opportunities such as the Kids Writers Contest, KCPT is making a commitment to its children and their long term success — in school and in life.”
KCPT will select local winners and award prizes in the spring of 2020.
Submission details and contest rules can be found at kcpt.org/write.
A brainstorming worksheet, story revision checklist and other activity sheets are available on the contest website at kcpt.org/write/ to inspire children during the story writing process.
Resources for children, parents and teachers via PBS LearningMedia , including a collection of online teacher resources for use in classrooms, support the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.