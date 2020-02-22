Justin Frederick crowned king for America's Best Pageant

WARRENSBURG — Justin Frederick, 12, Warrensburg, son of Pete and Neena Frederick, was recently crowned king for America's Best Pageant.
He was awarded the title "Mister Johnson County" and advance on to the Midwest State Pageant, which will be held April 24 through 26 in St. Louis where he will represent Warrensburg.
Prior to the crown, Justin has given countless hours of dedication to community service within his community.
Some of the places he has served are Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (Manna Harvest and Nehemiah Feeding Project), The Christmas Store, True-Vine fellowship (his home church where he is the minister of music), Holiday Homes Tour, mows yards for his elderly neighbors, Warrensburg Community of Christ, P.A C.K and the Warrensburg Food Pantry.
America's Best Pageant promotes community-center involvement and good citizenship.
Justin said his goal is to participate in community service in all communities within Johnson county before going to the State Pageant and to bring home a title for his community.
To contact Justin and learn more about the America's Best Pageant, email Justin4theWin@yahoo.com
To sponsor Justin, send your donation to: Justin Frederick, P.O. Box 284, Warrensburg, MO 64093.
