WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County states that as a precaution in response to the worldwide out of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Heritage Library is closed until further notice and the Spring Banquet planned for March 29 has been postponed.
As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
