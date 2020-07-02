WARRENSBURG – Theatre Under the Stars, the summer theatre program of Phoenix Performing Arts Center and The Music Studio of Warrensburg, presented Disney’s “Moana JR.” on Friday and Saturday, June 26 and June 27, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Thursday's, June 25, performance was canceled.
The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.”
The cast included students from Warrensburg, Clinton and Oak Grove, led by director James Duncan.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
Disney’s “Moana JR.” was presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.
