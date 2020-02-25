WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Democratic Central Committee will host a mass meeting/delegate selection meeting on April 6 at the Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
This meeting is open to Johnson County voters who voted in the March 10 Missouri Democratic Party Primary.
Registration will open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Guests must arrive prior to 7:30 p.m. and have submitted the Mass Meeting Form online at secure.ngpvan.com/XqHeI6yIuUmc4hDvXV-02A2 prior to the meeting or do so by 10 p.m. on April 6.
According to a press release, Primary voters will caucus to elect delegates to the 4th Congressional (April 30 in Warsaw) and the State Democratic Convention (June 30 in Kansas City).
It is at these conventions that delegates to the National Democratic Convention (July 13 through 16 in Milwaukee) will be elected.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will discuss the meeting and the process at its March 19.
The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
For more information on Johnson County Democratic Party events, visit the Johnson County Missouri Democrats on Facebook or call Raymond James, chair, Johnson County Central Committee, at (660) 441-2090.
