WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Democratic Club will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. February 20 at Heroes Restaurant & Pub, 107 W. Pine St.
Guest speakers will be James Williams, candidate for Missouri House District 54, Connie Simmons, candidate for House District 53 , Arnold ( Bill ) Wilson, candidate for Western Johnson County commissioner and Raymond James, candidate for the Eastern Johnson County commissioner.
Candidates, who are running for a position that will be voted on during the 7 April municipal election, will also be invited.
Additionally, the club will discuss the delegate selection process for the Missouri Democratic Party State Convention on June 20 and the National Convention July 13 through 16.
The club reminds that the last day to register to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary on March 10 is Feb. 12.
Attendees are welcome to order drinks and dinner from the menu starting at 5:30 p.m. before the program begins at 6 p.m.
