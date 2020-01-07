The Johnson County Democratic Club will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St. in Warrensburg.
Lauren Gepford, executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party, is the guest speaker.
Gepford will share insights on the passage of Petition Initiatives (raising the minimum wage, medical marijuana, Clean Missouri and right to work) in Johnson County in the last election cycle.
Club information states a representative from the Elizabeth Warren campaign may also attend.
Order drinks and dinner from the menu starting at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.