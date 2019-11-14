WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Democratic Club will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Heroes Restaurant 107 W. Pine St.
Connie Decker Simmons, candidate for Missouri House District 53c and James Williams, candidate in the District 54, are the guest speakers.
It is request everyone in attendance bring a donation for the club's food drive to benefit the Food Center in Warrensburg.
Meeting attendees can begin ordering food at 5:30 p.m.
