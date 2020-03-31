WARRENSBURG — Johnson County CROP announced it will approach the annual CROP Walk in a different matter this year as it celebrates its 51st year.
The 2020 CROP Walk will take place April 25 on a virtual platform.
CROP encourages people to take photos of themselves walking and post them on Instagram.
"That way we can stay safe and still work together to care for others," CROP states.
Donations can be made online.
"So we are urging all our churches and other organizations to still form teams," the organization states. "But we invite everyone to participate in some way in order to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity and to raise funds to help people around the world with sustainable agriculture."
During 2019, 13,555 grocery carts were filled at the Food Center.
In addition, 72 homeless individuals received meals.
Contact Erica Jones-Collins at (660) 223-3260 or Johnsoncountycropwalk@hotmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.