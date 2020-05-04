WARRENSBURG - Johnson County CROP is working to help restock the Warrensburg Food Pantry by hosting a drive-by food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in front of the First Presbyterian Church, 206 N. College St.
There will be four volunteers stationed 15 feet apart on the sidewalk in front of the church who will take donations as donors travel southbound on College.
CROP asks that boxes or sacks of food (or checks) be on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The Food Center serves 13 communities throughout Johnson County.
In 2019, the Food Center served a total of 5,813 households, with 13,555 individuals.
Of those individuals, 58% were adults, 27% were children and 15% were seniors.
For new clients, there are a few questions asked, but all Johnson County residents are served.
The Food Center states it is critically low on basic supplies such as: canned peaches, corn and diced tomatoes; sweet cereal and bulk bags of cereal for large families; anti-bacterial cleaning supplies; assorted soft granola bars; paper towels; minute rice; and pasta of any kind.
Monetary donations can be mailed to The Food Center, P.O. Box 872, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.