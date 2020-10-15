Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action (CEA) will have an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie at the prairie, next to the soccer complex in West Park on SW 101 Road.
The outdoor event will feature comments from several people involved with prairie development and other environmental projects, and guided walking tours through the 7-acre facility. Speakers include Turkeyfoot Prairie’s CEA maintenance team manager Vernon Elsberry, UCM biology professor Daniel Wolcott, Margaret Neal from the Cheerful Tillers Gardening Club, representatives from Cole Camp Missouri’s High Lonesome Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists, and the UCM Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society.
Topics will include native Midwest prairie plant species, invasive plants, prairie wildlife species, prairie research, and the history and features of Turkeyfoot Prairie. Guided walking tours through the tallgrass prairie portion of the property will be available.
Guests are to bring their own lawn chairs which will be set-up in adherence to social distancing guidelines. While this is an outdoor event at which social spacing will be available, attendees are advised to bring face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.