Johnson County Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its annual Big Auction on Nov. 21 at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The silent auction and dinner will take place from 5 to 6:45 p.m. with the dessert dash and live auction to begin at 6:45 p.m.
Limited tickets are available.
Visit bbbsjoco.org or the office at 608 N. College Ave. for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.