WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Big Brothers Big Sisters launched its Big Draft campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The goal of the campaign is to recruit/"draft" new Bigs for 2020.
The campaign is open through April 20.
BBBSJOCO will celebrate the Big draft class on April 25 at Draft Fest with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Draft Fest, usually only open to season-ticket holders, will feature on-field activities, access to Chiefs players and management and exclusive tours.
Guests can join BBBSJOCO by becoming a new Big or by recruiting new Bigs.
A new Big must attend an info session by April 20 in order to qualify both the new recruit and/or the recruiter to attend Draft Fest.
For every new Big a person drafts that attends an info session by April 20, the recruiter will receive an entry to win either two tickets to Super Bowl LV (2021) or Chiefs season tickets for two for the 2020-21 season.
