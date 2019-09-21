SPRINGFIELD — Brewer Science, in cooperation with the Springfield Regional Arts Council and Arts Rolla, will host an exhibit featuring original art and photography at The Creamery Arts Center during the month of October.
“Pure Enjoyment,” a juried exhibit, will feature 94 works of original art from 44 artists representing 17 different cities and two states.
The public is invited to attend the opening reception, which is a part of the First Friday Art Walk on Oct. 4.
The Creamery Arts Center, located at 411 N. Sherman Parkway, Springfield, MO, is an Early Bird Venue, with the reception scheduled between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m.
Selected artwork will be exhibited from Oct. 4 through Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Denene Taliaferro, Springfield, served as the juror for Pure Enjoyment.
Representing a variety of communities, artists selected for the exhibit include Mid-Missouri Artists members Jennifer Willcockson, Calhoun, and Duane and Rebecca Limback, Warrensburg.
For more information, contact Rachel Johnson at the Springfield Regional Arts Council at (417) 862-2787 or Loretta Wallis at Brewer Science at (573) 364-0300, ext. 1357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.