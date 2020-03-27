WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Board of Services Foundation board announced it has postpone its Breakfast Blast fundraiser until later this year, given the circumstances many community members are dealing with concerning the COIVD-19 outbreak.
A specific date for the event will be announced as soon as possible.
"The board would like to express their deep gratitude to the many sponsors who gave to this effort," a press release states.
The raffle and silent auction will still be held, and more information will be shared on the JCBS Foundation Facebook page, which is public, meaning a Facebook account is not necessary to view their page.
"Several other individuals purchased breakfast and/or Game-Day Getaway raffle tickets and many businesses and individuals donated items for the silent auction; the board appreciates their generous contributions as well," a JCBS press release states.
The Breakfast Blast is a fundraising effort in partnership with the Targeted Case Managers at JCBS.
Case managers identify the critical needs of those they serve and the JCBS Foundation board, with the help of donations from the community, tries to fill the gaps that Medicaid, insurance or other resources will not cover.
As previously planned, the funds raised to date will be used to support individuals in Johnson County with developmental disabilities to live their best lives.
The kinds of support the foundation board often considers funding include purchases of medical equipment, prescriptions, specialized and medically required foods or other urgent needs; family support like therapy sessions or respite care; and specialized tools such as cooking kits to help individuals learn to cook their own meals or supplies to support their ability to work.
For more information, call Suzy Latare, JCBS Foundation board chair, at (660) 864-1387 or the JCBS office at (660) 747-2619.
More details are also available at jcmbs.com/foundation and the JCBS Foundation Facebook page.
