Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 2
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session One) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session One) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The January Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
Saturday, 4
This is the early registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
Survival’s Got Talent will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
Sunday, 5
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 6
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session One) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 10 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 7
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 8
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In that will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 9
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is humor. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Diversity and Dialogue meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren, 702 E. Hale Lake Road. This group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
Saturday, 11
This is the registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
Sunday, 12
Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business State Route 13, will host a Bridal Expo “All Things Wedding” from 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, 13
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Mario Kart Deluxe Tournament that will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 9 to 17.
Vocal interview will take place this day for the Warrensburg Community Chorus. The chorus is for those ages 15 and up and practices from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays from Jan. 14 to April 7.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Learning Express Library — Online Resources from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is required. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 14
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTTQQIASP+ people.
Wednesday, 15
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 16
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 17
Twister Sports will host a Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240 N.W. Business State Route 13.
Saturday, 18
The University of Central Missouri Alumni Foundation will host the 2020 First Pitch Banquet from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Elliott Union on the UCM campus.
Monday, 20
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 21
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County will present the first Kids in the Kitchen (Session One) from 4 to 5 p.m. for those ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for those ages 10 to 13. This class meets on Tuesdays from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25.
Wednesday, 22
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Two) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 23
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Eating Healthy on a Budget from 4 to 5 p.m. This is for those of all ages.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 24
The Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation’s Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business State Route 13.
Saturday, 25
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a morning of playing Dungeons and Dragons from 9 to 11:30 a.m. This is for those of all ages.
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreations Snowball Hunt will take place at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Monday, 27
The Johnson County Adult Literacy Program and the Rotary Club of Warrensburg will sponsor a Digital Literacy Training at 3 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 28
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 29
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Two) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 30
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Two) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 13 to March 12 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
