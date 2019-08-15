Brenda J. Brown, 67, Holden, received minor injuries from a wreck at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 13 on Business Highway 13, south of Southeast 240th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred as Brown was southbound in her 2017 Toyota and attempted to turn eastbound into the path of Randall L. Bush's, 60, Warrensburg, northbound 2013 Honda.
The report states Bush applied the breaks but struck the back of Brown's vehicle.
Both drivers were reported to wear seat belts.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Brown to Western Missouri Medical Center.
