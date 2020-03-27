WICHITA, Kansas – Nicholas Hanna of Warrensburg graduated Friday, March 20, from the University of Kansas School of Medicine–Wichita with his medical doctor degree.
Hanna will complete his transitional year at the University of South Dakota SSOM in Vermillion, South Dakota, and will receive residency training in Radiology-Interventional at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas.
