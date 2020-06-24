WARRENSBURG — Grover Park Baptist Church has confirmed the church will not host any Independence Day festivities for July 4.
The church usually plays host to games, music and food to celebrate Independence day, but, said it has "decided that it's in everyone's best interest" to not have any festivities this year.
