WARRENSBURG — The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 4 to May 12 in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
This group is meant to help and encourage someone after the death of a loved one.
Marquerite Robinson will facilitate the group and can be reached at (816) 309-5381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.