LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Ross Gostomski of Warrensburg was among the 2,610 undergraduate students named to the spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Students on the dean's list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
