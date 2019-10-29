The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Members will discuss the restorative burn planned for the tallgrass field at Turkeyfoot Prairie, the spring 2020 CEA Earthday event, the installation of benches at Turkeyfoot Prairie and solidifying plans for the CEA Social meeting scheduled for December.
Sharon Gobber and Cyndi Urbanski from the Johnson County Missouri Master Gardeners program will give the informative program after the business meeting.
The member organization, formed under the aegis of the University of Missouri Extension Service, participates in a number of community projects with both beautification and environmental objectives.
The Master Gardeners of Johnson County Missouri enjoy learning and sharing their expertise with others.
Their gardening backgrounds range from hobbyist to professional, from beginner to experienced and from young adult to senior citizen.
Gobber and Urbanski's presentation should begin about 6:30 pm in the David Curtis Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The public is welcomed to attend.
