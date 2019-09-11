Survival House will host Ghouls Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The $5 admission will include a haunted hayride, hot dog, chips and beverage.
There will also be a bounce house and carnival games.
Those 3 years old and younger get in for free.
Call (660) 429-1088 for more information.
