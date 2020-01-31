SEDALIA — Mid-Missouri Artist member and local artist Gary Cadwallader will present the March program for Sedalia Visual Artists at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the annex of Central Bank, 403 W. Broadway, Sedalia.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., with the program following.
SVAA meetings are free and open to the public.
SVAA has announced a Spring Fling art show to be held at the Liberty Center in Sedalia and juried by nationally recognized artist and former director of the Daum Doug Freed.
The theme for the show is Trees.
Show dates are March 10 through May 1, 2020.
An entry form and information can be obtained from Glenda Miller by email at millerscaveart@gmail.com.
